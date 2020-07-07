‘Prom in the City’ moves to Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An event to give high school students across the area their own version of prom has been moved to a new location.

“Prom in the City” was scheduled for July 18th at Memorial Coliseum but now, Parkview Field will host the event. Organizers say this will allow more students to attend.



All high school students – freshman to seniors can attend. The cost is 25-dollars per person or 40 per couple. The goal is to help students create a memory they’ll never forget.

To learn more about Prom in the City click here. To get tickets and register for the event click here.