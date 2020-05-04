‘Prom in the City’ aims to offer an option for students dealing with canceled dances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Proms across the Hoosier state have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a group of Fort Wayne businesses is teaming up to cordially invite Allen County 2020 high school seniors to a one of a kind prom.

“I think that most, especially seniors (prom) is one of the milestones, ” Co-Founder of City in the Prom Tulena Trowell-Wattley said. “They look forward to prom. We obviously can’t throw their graduations for them so we feel like this is the next best thing.”

Tulena Trowell-Wattley is the owner of Contour Cakes in Fort Wayne is one of several businesses including, The Pulse, DJay Mars, Urban Update, working together to put on ‘Prom in the City.’ The idea behind the event is to give high school students a night to remember.

The prom will be held on July 18 from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. All high school students, freshman to seniors, from any local high school is welcome to attend. The cost is $25 dollars for a single person and $40 for couples. The dress code is semi-formal to formal attire. There will be cash prizes, games, lots of dancing and a photographer to take photos. A king and queen will be announced at the event. To qualify to win the title, you must create a 30-second video stating why you should be king or queen of the city on the group’s Instagram page Prom in the City FW.

“We’ve had multiple students from schools all over the register,” Trowell-Wattley said. “You don’t have to go out and spend five or six hundred dollars on a dress. If you can drive here you can come. We want to make this a great event for everyone.”

At this time the group doesn’t know how many students will be attending the prom but what they do know is that there will be extra security and chaperones. Trowell-Wattley says the top propriety is safety. Over the past few months, the group has had to change the date due to social distancing guidelines brought on by the pandemic. Trowell-Wattley says that the dance will move again if the social distancing rules change.

Since announcing the dance other businesses and organizations have stepped up to donate items or volunteer their time or services. The group Allen County Adopt A Senior is offering a glam squad to two girls for the dance so they can get their hair and makeup done. Trowell-Wattley this is a community event and the community is more than welcome to get involved and reach out to her here.

“When it’s something for kids I think that as a community we should all be able to come together and put on something just to celebrate them,” Trowell-Wattley said. “We may be missed some work or missed a couple of activities but you can’t really redo your senior year and high school. You can’t redo some of the things they are missing so we are at least trying to give them one experience.”

To learn more about Prom in the City click here. To get tickets and register for the event click here.