Project Mastodon reaches key step, plan presented in public hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The mysterious ‘Project Mastodon’ reached a key step Monday as the Primary Development Plan was presented to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission. Plans for the massive building were drawn up for the land along Flaugh Road between U.S. 30 and W. Washington Center Road.

The land, owned by the City of Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission, was originally planned to become an industrial park, but plans changed when the ‘Mastodon’ developer became involved, wanting to use the site for a single user.

Developer Scott Sanders presented the plan to the commission Monday evening. The developer needs to get special approval for the planned height of the building, which is listed at 110 feet, according to the documents filed with the commission.

According to Sanders, if all goes to plan, construction on the building could begin this summer and be finished in 2022. A non-disclosure agreement prevented the developer from sharing any information about what company will be at the site, but a few points were addressed:

“Goods coming in, being processed and going back out of the facility”

Multiple shifts totaling 1,000 employees will work at the site

The ‘Mastodon’ code name has no connection to Purdue Fort Wayne

User of the land may be unveiled at the start of construction

While rumors swirled of an Amazon connection when the plans were filed, a spokesperson could not confirm a role in the project. She shared a statement with WANE 15.

“We are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop sites to best serve customers, however, we don’t provide information on our future roadmap,” the statement read.

The term ‘Project Mastodon’ has been used with another address. On the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, it has been connected to an Airport Expressway address. The address is the location of Amazon’s delivery station.