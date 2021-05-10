Project Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker in May’ on Embassy Theatre stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced that Project Ballet is presenting The Nutcracker in May this week on the Embassy Theatre stage.

This production is for children, by children and about children, the theater said. Now celebrating their 17th year, Project Ballet is a Fort Wayne based not-for-profit organization. The Nutcracker is their largest annual production, featuring a cast of over 100 area children.

This year, the organization said the production has been modified to meet pandemic protocols. The cast size has been reduced by 40%. The choreography has been altered. Rehearsals were often conducted remotely. Musical interludes have been added to aid in safety behind-the-scenes. In addition, the production has been postponed for five months.

Tickets are $42, $35 and $29 for adults, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Performance times and dates are as follows:

The Embassy Theatre said that beginning May 1, all staff, volunteers, contracted workers, production staff and vendors will continue to wear masks/facial coverings. Masks are recommended and encouraged for patrons and guests. Social distancing rules of three feet should be followed at all times.