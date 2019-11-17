FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Project Ballet is getting ready to present a winter-time classic at the Embassy Theatre starting on December 7th. Project Ballet presents, “Nutcracker at the Embassy.”

The show is for children, by children, about children. The cast features 143 local children.

Project Ballet says they’ve performed The Nutcracker at several locations throughout their years, but this is the first time at the Embassy.

The nonprofit organization is celebrating 16 years in Fort Wayne. They teach ballet to ages 3-18. They also offer a college preparatory private school specifically designed for students with exceptional scheduling needs.

Project Ballet says their teaching philosophy is at the highest standard of classical ballet training, while still respecting the dignity of each child.

