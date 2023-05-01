FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Phase 2 of the Electric Works development is making progress. An apartment building will be built around the existing parking garage off Lavina Street. Developers filed 15 permits as part of the construction process with Allen County last month.

It appears from the permits filed, the apartment complex will be five floors with two elevators.

In December 2022, WANE 15 reported the complex will be called The Elex. The name comes from the Elex Club, which was an organization of women who worked at GE. The apartments will expand around the existing parking garage and add nearly 300 apartments, including 76 affordable senior living units, a fitness center, a restaurant and an early childhood learning center.

The Electric Works website lists 9,000 square feet of commercial space as part of the complex. The 1,143-space parking garage, which is part of Phase 2, is already complete.

Construction of the apartments should be done by 2025.