Progress continues on decades-old bridge

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews took another step forward on improvements to a decades-old bridge.

Tuesday, construction crews set the beams on the north side of the Van Buren Street bridge on Sherman Boulevard. City officials say the existing pre-stressed concrete box beams were cracking.

The $2.5 million project will prevent deterioration of the support beams.

A trail, wider sidewalks and decorative railing and lighting will also be added.

Construction is scheduled to last through early August.

