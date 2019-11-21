Progress being made on construction of Markle container home

MARKLE, IND. (WANE) — A home constructed out of shipping containers is slowly taking shape in Markle.

Rock Creek Container Homes, founded by friends Mile Grant and Kyle Decot, is in the process of constructing their first home made out of shipping containers along County Line Road. Since WANE 15’s last visit in September, the containers for the first and second levels of the home have been set into place. In the upcoming days, crews will start welding and cutting holes for the home’s doors and windows. The nearby garage has also seen progress with the addition of the containers and the roof.

“The response has been surprising,” co-owner and founder of Rock Creek Container Homes Mike Grant said. “We’ve gotten calls from all over the country. There is a lot of interest so that’s exciting for us to know we are doing something people are interested in.”

The view of the foundation of the house before the containers were placed.

The view of the home after the first containers were placed in September.

The view of the home after the second containers were place in November.

The third level should be added in the next few weeks. The goal is to have windows and doors installed by December and be done entirely with the project by February 2020.

When finished, the house will be three levels and measure 3,000 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, an office, a game room and more. Developers are only using local products and labor to complete the home.

For more information about Rockcreek Homes, click here.