Program working to address weekend food insecurities for children needs assistance meeting demand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area program is working to address weekend food insecurities for over 2,500 students and asking the public for help meeting the demand.

Boomerang Backpacks started over a decade ago during the recession at East Noble High School. Since then, it’s expanded to over 40 area schools.

Recently Blackburn & Green Law Firm helped meet a need at a Huntertown Elementary for 100 students. But due to the increased demand with the pandemic, the program is asking for the public’s help.

“It only happens because we have marvelous volunteers and marvelous people that help us out. So if people want to help out by being a volunteer or by making a donation, we would love to have them help out in either of those two ways,” said Mark Cockroft, founder and board president of Boomerang Backpacks.

More information about volunteering and donating can be found at the Boomerang Backpacks website.