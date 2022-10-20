FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Parkview Health program could provide local high school students with a chance to complete a college degree and launch their careers with the company.

Parkview Health, along with four partner organizations, announced the Parkview Opportunity Scholars award, which will be offered to 50 Fort Wayne Community Schools seniors this year.

Unlike traditional scholarships, the award is a “forgivable loan” that will cover full tuition and fees for a qualifying associate degree from Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw.

Another unique feature of the award is that application does not require an essay and provides an alternative for those who cannot apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“The key word of this program is opportunity — it’s about giving students the opportunity to not only complete a college degree program, but also start their careers with the area’s largest employer,” said Hallie Custer, vice president of human resources for Parkview Health.

Students will receive full loan forgiveness if they complete their associate degree within two years and complete at least one year of full-time employment in their degree field with Parkview Health after graduation.

Qualifying degrees can be related to any careers that are employed by Parkview Health.