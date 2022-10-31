WABASH, Ind. (WANE) Fans of progressive rock legends Yes will be able to hear the band mark the 50th anniversary of its classic album “Close to the Edge” with a performance in Wabash.

Yes will perform November 10, at the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater. The multimedia concert will feature the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers performing the iconic “Close to the Edge” album in its entirety, as well as a selection of hits, including “Wonderous Stories,” “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” “Going for the One,” and “Don’t Kill the Whale.”

The concert is part of an international tour with band members Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood to celebrate the half-century anniversary of “Close to the Edge,” the 1972 release that earned the band both critical acclaim and commercial success. In addition to multi-platinum sales, “Close to the Edge” has been ranked No. 1 on a list of the 100 greatest progressive rock albums of all time by Prog Magazine.

Following a string of dates in the U.K., the U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White, the band’s legendary drummer who passed away in May 2022.

Most seats are $25, $49 and $69, with limited premium seating at $99, $129 and $149. VIP packages are available. Purchase tickets online at HoneywellArts.org or by calling 260.563.1102.