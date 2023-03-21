FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Concordia Lutheran High School will invite a class of 2021 alumna and professional race car driver to discuss her journey with students.

The school announced Paige Rogers, 19, is returning Friday to talk about her life and career as a professional race car driver.

Rogers drives with Rev Racing, the competition arm of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program.

At 10 years old, Rogers began her love for racing in go-kart divisions in the Midwest. She started running go-karts in 2013 and got her first experience behind a late model wheel in 2019.

She earned her first win at Corrigan Oil Speedway in 2021. In her career, Rogers has already finished in the top three for 10 races, top five for 25 races and top 10 for 35 races.

Rogers is sharing her story with the students, which will focus on a trial of faith and uncertainty leading up to where she is today, the release said.

The event is Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information on the event, you can visit the event page on the Concordia Lutheran High School website. Learn more about Rogers’ career on the website for Rev Racing.