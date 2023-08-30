HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A professional drag race driver is coming to his hometown of Huntington on Wednesday ahead of a competition in Indianapolis this weekend.

Josh Hart has more than a decade of experience and several wins under his belt as a Top Fuel Dragster winner and Top Alcohol winner before that. He will be visiting several spots around the city, including the Josh Hart Racing Field, as he receives multiple honors for his recent philanthropic efforts with a variety of Huntington charities.

Hart is competing this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park’s Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals.