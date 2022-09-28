FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week.

The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.

Det. Kidd died unexpectedly last Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52.

The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released.

Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department. According to his obituary, he also served 20 years with the Indiana Air National Guard and was deployed overseas four times.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

A service is set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 7710 E. State Blvd., followed by a procession to Concordia Cemetery Gardens.

Here is the procession route:

East on Maysville from St. Peter’s Church, then South on Landin Rd., then West on North River Rd. turning onto Lake Ave. and arriving at the Cemetery.

Callings will be held noon to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, and 10-11 a.m. Friday.

Memorials can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Schools or FOP Wayne Lodge 14, the obituary said.