(WANE) – Many school districts closed Friday to the north and west of Fort Wayne. Fremont, East Noble and Central Noble just to name a few. There is criteria and constantly checking the forecast. Leaders with Fremont, East Noble and Central Noble spoke with WANE 15 about the decision making process behind canceling school.

Fremont Community Schools canceled school Thursday afternoon as students were being dismissed for the day. In a Facebook post, Superintendent William Stitt announced that Friday would be their annual build a snowman day. Superintendent Stitt said they have been watching the most recent weather system for a week. The district knew that getting to school was going to be fine, but, they were more concerned about the commute home after school.

Since Fremont Community Schools does not count school days, they go by minutes, that allows Fremont Community schools to have flexibility with the scheduling. Instead of an e-learning day, Friday was there annual build a snowman day.

“When they are here I want them to work hard and learn everything that they can possibly learn but there is also a time enjoy,” said Stitt. “Enjoy the outside, enjoy the outside so we will have pictures of snow angels and snowmen.”

For East Noble they were first on a delay Friday morning around 5:30, then at 7:30 they made the call to have a virtual learning day. Similar to Fremont Community Schools, they were concerned with the commute home from school.

The transportation director for East Noble Schools says that they are preparing for the cold temperatures that are coming early next week.

As for Central Noble Schools, their transportation director told WANE 15 they decided to have a true snow day. They canceled school Friday morning around 8 a.m..

Central Noble is also preparing for the temperatures as they will drop significantly in the next few days.