Pro-life advocates hold memorial for the unborn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - They call it a memorial for the unborn.

A few dozen people united Sunday afternoon to pray for aborted fetuses and the end of abortion.

The Allen County Right to Life held the memorial at Catholic Cemetery for the county's unborn babies Sunday. It was the groups 26th annual memorial service.

Pro-life advocates say it's a way to reflect on the 301 aborted fetuses last year whose mothers live in Allen County. They gave names to all the fetuses who were aborted and listed those names on a plaque.

People then read the names and laid a rose near a small white casket on the ground.

Organizers say the event is a way of giving dignity to the unborn and supporting families.

"A lot of times after an abortion a woman realizes that wasn't what she wanted to do, she really did lose that child and the regret and pain from that comes with that is something that nobody should be stuck with for the rest of their lives," said Abigail Lorenzen with Allen County Right to Life. "This event is also about healing and forgiveness and praying for those women and those families."

Organizers acknowledge that there isn't a functioning abortion clinic in Fort Wayne and said the event is for families who traveled elsewhere to get the procedure done.

Sunday's memorial also included a procession of a child casket. White balloons were also released in honor of the unborn.