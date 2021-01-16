Pro-life advocates gather in Fort Wayne to prepare for March for Life Chicago

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – Pro-life advocates from around the Midwest met up on Saturday, as part of a multiple stop, three-week tour, to prepare for the March for Life Chicago event.

The tour stop took place at Concordia Theological Seminary.

The goal of the tour stops is to rally pro-life voices, ensure regulations are respected, and that all involved are kept safe at the main March for Life Chicago event, scheduled to take place on Jan. 23.

Participants remained in their cars and listened via Redeemer Radio to the live speakers on the stage.

Attendees also brought donations of diapers for the Diaper Drive taking place.