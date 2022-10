FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is speaking at a scholarship ball with the African-American Healthcare Alliance.

It’s the 25th year for the local organization’s scholarship ball, and the guest speaker is none other than Walter Jones. The hall of fame cites Jones as the cornerstone of the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line for 12 seasons following the 1997 NFL draft.

The scholarship ball is being held at the Memorial Coliseum.