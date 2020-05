PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — In between fighting crime and enforcing laws, the Portland Police Department is entertaining and engaging kids and residents one book at a time.

"Well we know literacy is very important," Portland Chief of Police Nathan Springer said. "It's something that we've tried to help with, but I think it goes beyond that. It's reaching out to the kids we are missing right now with our school walk-through and all our visits we do this time of year."