FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of Indiana’s May 3 primary election, WANE 15 will profile select contested primary races without an incumbent.

The State Senate District 14 seat is now open as Dennis Kruse retires, after first being elected to that State Senate seat in 2004.

Businessman Ron Turpin, physician Tyler Johnson and realtor Denny Worman are the three republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination in the primary.

All three came to WANE 15 to answer the same three questions. None of them knew the questions ahead of time and they were asked to keep their answers to around one minute.

The videos in this story are their unedited answers to each question.

Tell us a little about your background and why someone should vote for you.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

How would you grade the last legislative session and why?

Zach Heimach is the sole Democratic candidate.