SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A retired Catholic priest who served in Fort Wayne was hit and killed as he rode his bicycle earlier this week.

Fr. Jan Klimczyk

South Bend Police called the incident a hit and run, and a suspect has been arrested.

Father Jan Klimczyk was riding a bicycle along S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle, which then sped off.

Klimczyk was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Shad Michael Jeffrey of South Bend has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash. He was arrested Wednesday, according to WSBT.

Father Klimczyk was a retired priest who was still serving at Holy Family Parish in South Bend at the time of the crash, according to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. He served as an associate pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Fort Wayne from 2000 to 2002.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades issued the following statement:

“We learned on Tuesday of the tragic death of Father Jan Klimczyk in an apparent hit-and-run accident late in the evening on Monday, August 22 in South Bend while he was riding his bike. Father Klimczyk was ordained a priest in 1981 for the Archdiocese of Kraków in Poland and transferred into the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in 1994. Though retired, he was still serving at Holy Family Parish in South Bend. I ask for your prayers for eternal rest in heaven for Father Klimczyk and for peace for his family and friends now mourning his loss. Arrangements are being made for a funeral Mass at Saint Adalbert Parish and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend.”