Pride month wraps up with sidewalk march downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To wrap up pride month, a sidewalk march is being held downtown on Saturday.

Summit City Mutual Aid and Defense held a Queer Pride Sidewalk March in honor of Pride Month. The march started at Friemann Square at 4:30 p.m. Participants said this event is a way to go back to the roots of what pride should be.

“W’re here to do a march for queer pride,”said a member of Summit City Mutual Aid and Defense. “We’re calling it Renegades we’re pride because we’re kind of taking back the roots of what pride is supposed to be, rather than a corporate thing that has lots of sponsors, something that has the police invited, where we’re working with outside energy that aren’t part of our community.”

Pride takes place every June to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall riots that happened in New York June of 1969 after police raided the a bar popular among the LBGTQ+ community.

Participants are encouraged to bring their friends, fellow queers, flags, posters and infernal noise devices.