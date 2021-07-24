Pride Fest returns to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pride Fest returned to Downtown Fort Wayne this weekend.

The event – one of the largest area celebrations of the LGBTQ community – was held on both the east and west sides of Headwaters Park in Downtown Fort Wayne.

The festival featured live music, a vendor market, food and beer, and a non profit resource fair, along with outdoor games. Workshops were also offered.

Organizers told WANE 15 the goal of the festival was to make it “a safe place for people to be themselves.”