FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to increasing gas prices, many people throughout the city of Fort Wayne are considering cutting costs in different areas of life. Citilink Public Transportation helps to cut down gas costs. Fares at Citilink have not increased for a decade and the CEO tells WANE 15 it isn’t planning to.

People typically drive around 1,000 miles a month. With gas at $4.25 a gallon, a vehicle that gets 28 miles per gallon will be paying $151.79 on gas each month. Citilink Public Transportation offers monthly bus passes for $45, saving riders over $100 a month. Studies Citilink did a few years ago stated that around 8,000 people in Fort Wayne don’t have access to a private vehicle for transportation.

John Metzinger, general manager and CEO of Citilink says that the customer service office is recieving more inquiries from people who have not ridden before and ridership has increased over the last few weeks. 1.3 million trips were taken by Citilink in 2021, compared to a little over a million trips the year prior.

“I think some of it has to do with coming out of the pandemic and people getting back to work and out and about again, we do see an increase in ridership whenever gas prices go up,” Metzinger explains. Much of the cost for providing public transportation is subsidized by state, local and federal tax revenues. Out of Citilink’s $17 million budget, only $1.6 million comes from fare revenue.

Metzinger joined Citilink in April 2021 as general manager and CEO. He was attracted to Fort Wayne because it is Indiana’s second-largest city with tremendous opportunity to improve public transportation with additional funding.

Metzinger says, “there’s a great need to grow public transportation. Our Board of Directors is interested in growing the value that Citilink delivers to the community. We need citizens, employers, and others interested in improved public transportation to contact the state delegation to allow Citilink to increase local funding, and also to stabilize and grow state funding for public transportation.”

Specifically, Metzinger says that Citilink needs to expand service areas. Jobs in Fort Wayne are beginning to be located outside the range of Citilink. There is also interest in expanding span and frequency of services.

“We tend to hear from employers who are looking for workforce that they would like to see increased mobility for workforce,” Metzinger says. He goes on to say that it need the entire community to come together and advocate for additional funding.

“Citilink is for everyone and we provide services for people in all walks of life,” Metzinger explains. A new app called Token Transit helps customers pay for rides directly from smart phones.

Citilink customer service is available by phone at (260) 432-4546 on weekdays from 5 A.M. to 9 P.M., and Saturdays 7 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. Customer service will also help callers plan a trip. Visit the website for more information.

