Many gas stations in Fort Wayne dropped below $3 per gallon on Tuesday, 7/11/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas prices in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area could see a major jump in the coming days.

Currently, the average price of gasoline in Fort Wayne is $0.45 under the national average.

GasBuddy currently shows the top ten cheapest stations in Fort Wayne are all under $3.00 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan, the reason for such low prices in Fort Wayne is something called price cycling.

It’s something mainly seen in the Great Lakes region, but is also seen in parts of Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Florida.

Price cycling is where gas stations attempt to undercut each other on prices, De Haan explained. He said its cycles usually last one to three weeks. Gas stations will competitively drop prices until they cut out profits or even end up selling gasoline below cost.

“It’s an opportunity for motorists, but it’s certainly not fun if you’re on the receiving end of having to fill your tank up after prices go up,” De Haan said.

Fort Wayne tends to be right around the national average. De Haan told WANE 15 the gap between Fort Wayne and the national average is at its widest gap in more than a year.

He said it’s a testament to stations selling below cost and losing money. He compared it to Prime Day for gasoline.

But because there’s such a wide margin, De Haan says gas stations in Fort Wayne could raise prices to around $3.49 per gallon at any moment.

All it takes is one chain of gas stations to decide they’re losing too much money and raise prices to where they should be.

“No one wants to be the first one to go up, but if somebody does, others may start to follow because it’s a choice of losing money or at least making a normal margin, making what a normal gas station might make,” he explained.

With prices as low as they currently are, De Haan suggests topping your car off quickly. He said he’s surprised the current price cycle has lasted as long as it has and that prices have dropped as far as they have.

He said it isn’t common for prices to dip this far below the national average.

“I would seriously consider [filling up] as soon as possible because we could see a price cycle or price jump happen at any time,” De Haan said. “If you’re on E, if you’re finding a station that’s at $3 or below, it certainly would be a good time to fill your tank up.”