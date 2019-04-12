President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway stops by WANE15 Studios Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles previews the month of May at IMS. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The month of May is always busy for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. President Doug Boles stopped by the WANE15 studios to preview the Grand Prix and the 103rd running of the Indy 500.

