President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway stops by WANE15 Studios

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 12:51 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 12:53 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The month of May is always busy for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. President Doug Boles stopped by the WANE15 studios to preview the Grand Prix and the 103rd running of the Indy 500.

For a full list of events at IMS click here.

The full interview with Boles can be viewed above.

