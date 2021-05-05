Preschool-age children invited to Salamonie Preschool’s ‘B is for Berry’ class

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Preschool-age children and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “B is for Berry” June 9 where kids will explore berries and learn which animals enjoy eating them.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the class will be held from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Salamonie Interpretive Center located in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area in Andrews.

“Each program is designed to enhance the preschooler’s basic education, including music, crafts, social interaction and time outdoors, always with a nature-related theme,” the DNR said.

The program fee is $2 per child. Advance registration is appreciated. Register by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.

The DNR said the details of this event may be subject to change based on Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.