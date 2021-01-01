Preparing to drive in Friday’s storm with INDOT, City of Fort Wayne and ISP

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team continues to track a moisture-rich weather system that’s bringing rain, snow and ice to much of the eastern half of the country as the new year begins. This system will start to affect northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio after sunrise on New Year’s Day.

Freezing rain and ice accumulations will begin in areas south of Fort Wayne first, as early as 8 am. By 10 am, the icy impacts begin for areas north of Fort Wayne. Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri says to prepare for a number of hours of icy travel across the entire region from morning through the evening because with up to around a quarter-inch of ice accumulation possible while some isolated spots may see more.

The ice will not quickly disappear, even after temps rise above the freezing mark in the evening. Nicholas recommends only hitting the roads if it is absolutely essential.

With this storm, fast approaching crews with the City of Fort Wayne, INDOT and the Indiana State Police are preparing to help Hoosiers through the storm.

“Our goal here at the Street Department is to always be prepared for every system that comes through,” said Brian Shimkus, Street Commissioner at City of Fort Wayne Street Department.

Shimkus says that the city has been preparing over the last few days with salt deliveries, filling up gasoline tanks, and road treatment trucks.

The city is expecting to treat for ice in the morning.

“With ice, things can change so fast, in a dramatic fashion, that I’d really like our staff to be out there in place when that does happen,” Shimkus said. “Ice can be dangerous. If you can stay home – stay home.”

Shimkus says the City works with the mindset of: This is our community, we need to be able to get our police vehicle, our emergency vehicles, our friends, our families, and our neighbors where ever they need to go safely.

INDOT is also preparing early for the winter weather season and Friday’s storm.

Hunter Petroviak Public Relations Director for INDOT NE District says that crews are preparing the day before putting brine, a liquid chemical that prevents snow and ice from forming on the roads.

Even with the holiday, INDOT crews are fully staffed to make sure roads are safe for travelers.

“Currently our plan is to have those brine trucks out potentially up through the beginning of the storm. And at about 7 a.m. tomorrow, we will have what’s called a full callout,” Petroviak said. “That means every single available yellow truck will be out monitoring and treating the roads as needed.

Tips for driving near snow plows:

Give trucks plenty of space

Make sure they can see your vehicle

Even with roads being treated by INDOT, drivers still need to be cautious when driving.

When there is snow and ice on the roads, there is a loss of surface tension. Sgt. Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police reminds Hoosiers that this makes it harder to slow down and stop.

“Your breaks just don’t work the same on ice and snow as they would in dry conditions,” Walker said.

The worst thing you can do on ice and snow is hard breaking Walker added. When you hard break and your car starts to slide, you are no longer in control of your vehicle. To limit this possibility, Walker says that drivers need to slow down.

“The one thing we can’t stress enough… we’ve got to get drivers to slow and give themselves more time and more ability to control their vehicles in these types of hazardous conditions,” Walker said. “The worst thing we can do is be in a rush or in a hurry during these weather, driving conditions.”

Walker said that troopers, officers, fire, and medical personnel will be out working crashes, slide-offs and assisting those impacted by the icy roadways. He warns Hoosiers to be prepared and expect the unexpected.

Tips for winter weather driving:

Drive and brake slowly

Make sure your vehicle is in mechanically sound condition

Clear off the vehicle before driving

Keep blankets and water in your vehicle in case of a breakdown

Make sure your cell phone is charged so you can call for help if needed

If you’re involved in a crash, Sgt. Walker asks that you stay in the vehicle if you’re in the middle of the roadway with your seatbelt fastened. He adds that response times may be longer than normal due to the increased number of crashes, slide-offs, and breakdowns.

To see road conditions, blockages, crashes and road delays visit INODT’s Cars Program website.