FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- For the first time in a long time, the director of Allen County Homeland Security was pleased with the weather preparedness the community had for Wednesdays storms. Bernie Beier wants the public to continue to pay attention when severe weather strikes again.

The community in Allen county were actively listen to alerts and checking radars as the severe weather moved into the area.

“Preparedness is a state of mind, it’s just being ready for the unexpected doesn’t mean you have to go off the deep end and buy all kinds of things or go to extreme measures,” said Beier. “But just raising your awareness and common sense is 90% of the battle of preparedness,” Beier said.

Beier wants the public to repeat these same actions through-out the severe weather season.