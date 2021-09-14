Prepare your family for emergencies at 13th annual Safety Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is national safety and preparedness month which means this year’s Safety Fair is right around the corner.

This free, family event will be held at the Public Safety Academy: Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne South Campus on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Organizers said this year’s event will have over 40 booths and displays including fire and police vehicles, ambulances, hands on activities and games about safety. Families can visit Safety Village, the Survive Alive Trailer and Lutheran Air.

Attendees will learn how to prepare for emergencies and to be safe on trails, in watercrafts and other recreational vehicles such as bikes, motorcycles and ATVs. Find out information on disposing of hazardous household waste and expired medications and what to do in an emergency when needing to call 911.

“Do you know what to do if you are being bullied? What if it involves the internet? Do you know how to defend yourself if someone approaches you unwillingly? Do your child’s car seats need checked to be sure they are properly installed in the vehicle and do you know how to program your weather radio? These are all things that you can learn at the Safety Fair,” Safety Fair organizers said.

The event will be held at the Public Safety Academy located at 7602 Patriot Crossing (behind Walmart and Menards). Food trucks will be available for those wanting to purchase a snack or lunch.

The event is sponsored by Lutheran Health Network, Profed Credit Union, WANE 15 and WBCL 90.3.

Additional information regarding National Preparedness month can be found through www.ready.gov/.