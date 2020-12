FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 26th year, Preferred Auto will give away hundreds of Christmas tress Sunday morning.

The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. Trees are available on a first come, first serve basis. Last year, the trees were gone after about an hour.

The event will take place at the Preferred Auto’s on Illinois Road, Lima Road and State Boulevard.

There is a limit of one tree per vehicle.

Throughout the 26 years Preferred Auto has hosted this giveaway, its donated over 5,000 trees.