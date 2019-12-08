Preferred Auto gives away hundreds of Christmas trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds of families in Fort Wayne can now decorate their home for the holidays thanks to a big donation.

On Sunday, Preferred Auto gave away free Christmas trees at their Illinois Road, Lima Road, and State Boulevard locations.

The trees were available on a first come first serve basis.

Preferred Auto has held this event for 25 years, and over five thousand trees have been given away since its inception.

Owner Jay Leonard stated, “We have been a part of this community for twenty nine years, and it’s great to give back to those in need, especially during the holidays.”

Leonard also said, “We have a lot of giveaways during the year, but the tree giveaway is one of our favorite events of the year. We’re humbled and blessed to be able to give away free Christmas trees again this season.”

Each vehicle was limited to one tree and the event continued until all trees were given away.

Preferred Automotive Group staff loaded and secured trees to vehicles.