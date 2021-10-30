Precinct officials find replacement for 3rd District County Councilman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 3rd District Allen County Council vacancy has been filled.

Allen County Republican Precinct Committee Officials from County Council District 3 held a caucus this morning at Allen County GOP Headquarters, where they elected Paul Lagemann to fill the position.

Lagemann is the Government Affairs Director for Clean Fuels National. He defeated Lindsay Hannah, Director of Corporate Investment for Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. (GFW).

The position opened when Councilman Joel Benz became the Executive Director of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, preventing him from continuing to serve on County Council.

Officials elected Lagemann to fill the remainder of Benz’ term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.

Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine said that of the 57 precinct officials in the 3rd County Council District, 51 were in attendance to cast their votes. Shine said precinct officials cast 32 votes for Lageman and 19 votes for Hannah.

Shine said that, regardless of the outcome of the caucus, the residents of County Council District 3 were the winners.

“Both candidates had the qualities and background that would have made either one of them abundantly qualified to be seated as the 3rd District County Councilman, which is located within the fastest growing area of Allen County,” Shine said.