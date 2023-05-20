FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Germanfest is upon us and Chapmans Brewing Company is getting it started.

Chapmans Brewing Company and 5 Star Distribution at Pedal City (1215 W Main St.) is hosting the tapping of the 1st Chapmans Germanfest Schwarzbier keg.

Doors open at 3 p.m. with children welcome.

There will be other activities such as a stein hoist, a cup race and a German spelling bee. German food will also be available.

The weeklong Germanfest festivities begin Sunday, June 3 till the 11th. As city-wide events will be held all week long with main events at Headwaters Festival Pavilion.