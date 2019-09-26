Prairie Farms launches Zesty Fiesta, 6 new cottage cheese snack pack flavors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prairie Farms is launching a new line of cottage cheese snack cups.

The company says their industry is undergoing a renaissance due to an increasing demand for snack foods. They say studies show roughly 90 percent of consumers snack daily. Their new five-ounce Small Batch Cottage Cheese cups aim to satisfy that craving.

ITI Multi Outlet ranks Prairie Farms as the number one brand of cottage cheese in the Great Lakes region, excluding private labels.

The small batch containers come in options including Garden Veggie, Zesty Fiesta, Pineapple, Strawberry, Peach, Lowfat, and Small Curd.