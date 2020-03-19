PR spokesman says there is NOT a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A public relations firm representing a Fort Wayne apartment complex has told WANE 15 that a letter sent to tenants was incorrect in stating that a resident had tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter was sent to residents of Arch Apartments located at 6225 St. Joe Road and included the following information:

Today, we became aware of the first confirmed case of coronavirus at The Arch Fort Wayne. Now that we have had a confirmed case, the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC relating to coronavirus are even more pertinent. The Arch Fort Wayne Management

Since the letter went out, WANE 15 has been contacted by multiple people asking why if there was a confirmed case, it hadn’t been acknowledged by the Indiana State Department of Health.

After several calls to Arch Apartments, WANE 15 got a response from Mark Evans, Director of Public Relations, ThresholdAgency.com. He confirmed that there are no confirmed cases at the apartments.