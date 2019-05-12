Power restored to thousands affected by Sunday morning outage

Indiana and Michigan Power says they’ve successfully restored power for about 5,000 customers affected by a Sunday morning outage.

An I&M spokeswoman says 500 customers are still waiting on power to be restored. She says crews are currently working to resolve the outage. She did not have a time frame when that would happen.

The outage happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Nearly 6,000 customers were without power in neighborhoods northeast of Ivy Tech.

The spokeswoman says they experienced a substation level outage.  
 

