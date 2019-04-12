Local News

Power restored after bird causes major outage in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - Power has been restored to customers in Kendallville after a major power outage Friday morning.

There were around 1,700 customers without power.  Indiana Michigan Power spokesperson Michael Bianski said the outage was caused by a bird that built a nest in a transformer. 

The schools in Kendallville were also without power, but they were operating on backup generators. East Noble High School students were dismissed at 10:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the district. All other schools planned to remain in session.

