Power restored after bird causes major outage in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - Power has been restored to customers in Kendallville after a major power outage Friday morning.
There were around 1,700 customers without power. Indiana Michigan Power spokesperson Michael Bianski said the outage was caused by a bird that built a nest in a transformer.
The schools in Kendallville were also without power, but they were operating on backup generators. East Noble High School students were dismissed at 10:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the district. All other schools planned to remain in session.
