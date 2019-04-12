Power restored after bird causes major outage in Kendallville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. People were left without power after a major outage in Kendallville. [ + - ] Video

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - Power has been restored to customers in Kendallville after a major power outage Friday morning.

There were around 1,700 customers without power. Indiana Michigan Power spokesperson Michael Bianski said the outage was caused by a bird that built a nest in a transformer.

The schools in Kendallville were also without power, but they were operating on backup generators. East Noble High School students were dismissed at 10:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the district. All other schools planned to remain in session.