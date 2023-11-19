FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Power outages across the northwest side of Fort Wayne have caused just over 8,000 customers to be without power on Sunday.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s website, 8,091 customers were without power on the northwest side of Fort Wayne in various neighborhoods spanning from W Cook Road to Lima Road just past the Dupont Road intersection. Power has mostly been restored as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with just 2,000 customers still without power.

According to their outage map, initial outage reports came in around 2:45 p.m. Indiana Michigan Power reports that power will hopefully be restored by 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

To report a power outage or check the status of the outage head to Indiana Michigan Power’s website.