Power outages in the Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some residents are reporting power outages around I-69 and Arcana by E 100 S, Milan Center by Doty and Roberts Road, Countryside by Blackhawk Lane, and by Layafette St.
The estimated times of restoration are as follows:
- I-69 and Arcana by E 100 S – RESTORED
- Milan Center by Doty and Roberts Road – RESTORED
- Countryside by Blackhawk Lane – RESTORED
- Layafette St. – RESTORED
NEW OUTAGES
- Sherman Blvd and W State Blvd – RESTORED
- E Race Street & E 884 Rd N – RESTORED
- Tennessee Ave and Spy Run Ave – estimated time 6 p.m., over 164 outages
- Landerna Ct – estimated time 9 p.m.
- Drexel Ave & Holton Ave – 9:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date, follow this I&M map updated every 15 minutes. In total, there have been over 100 reported cases on Saturday.