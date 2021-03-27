Power outages in the Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some residents are reporting power outages around I-69 and Arcana by E 100 S, Milan Center by Doty and Roberts Road, Countryside by Blackhawk Lane, and by Layafette St.

The estimated times of restoration are as follows:

I-69 and Arcana by E 100 S – RESTORED

Milan Center by Doty and Roberts Road – RESTORED

Countryside by Blackhawk Lane – RESTORED

Layafette St. – RESTORED

NEW OUTAGES

Sherman Blvd and W State Blvd – RESTORED

E Race Street & E 884 Rd N – RESTORED

Tennessee Ave and Spy Run Ave – estimated time 6 p.m., over 164 outages

Landerna Ct – estimated time 9 p.m.

Drexel Ave & Holton Ave – 9:30 p.m.

To stay up-to-date, follow this I&M map updated every 15 minutes. In total, there have been over 100 reported cases on Saturday.