DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power estimates almost 2,000 customers are being affected by an outage in parts of Decatur Saturday afternoon.

A handful of those outages were reported just before 11:30 a.m. according to Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map. An automated message states that the power in the area is expected to be restored around 3 p.m.

For more information on these outages, you can check the outage status on Indiana Michigan Power’s website.