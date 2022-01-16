Power nearly restored on southeast side after car crashes into pole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 400 homes on the city’s southeast side experienced a power outage this morning after a car crashed into a pole.

The one-car crash happened near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Wayne Trace. The outage was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital for precaution, but police said they did not suspect serious injuries.

Around 8 a.m., the I&M power outage map showed that power came back on for most of the homes in the area.

According to I&M, the rest of the power will be restored by 11 a.m. today. Crews are on the scene to assess the damage.

