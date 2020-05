FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A power outage is taking place Saturday at the intersection of Covington Rd., between Scott Rd. and I-69 due to downed power lines.

A senior technician for 811 informs WANE 15 that a garbage truck snagged a Comcast aerial line, which in turn snapped an AEP pole in half affecting thousands.

The power outages is expected to last until at least 10 p.m. Saturday night.