FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage is affecting nearly 1,000 I&M customers in Aboite Township in Allen County.

The outage happened early Thursday morning and appears to be caused by a broken power pole on Covington Road just west of I-69. The outage map appears to show multiple subdivisions affected, including Copper Hill, Bluewater Estates, Oak Borough and Covington Woods.

I&M estimates power to be restored at around 7:30 a.m.