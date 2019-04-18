Power outage affects FWCS transportation center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A power outage Thursday morning affected the FWCS transportation center.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A power outage Thursday morning affected the FWCS South Transportation Center and knocked out power to close to 750 customers according to Indiana Michigan Power's website.

Sometime before 2 a.m. Thursday morning a vehicle crash knocked out a utility pole along Ardmore Avenue. Indiana Michigan Power's website showed at least 750 customers affected by the outage.

The traffic signal at Engle Road and Ardmore Avenue was also without power. Fort Wayne Community Schools issued the following statement regarding their South Transportation Center which is in the area affected by the outage.

"Because of a power outage at our South Transportation center, we will be unable to update our late bus status this morning. The outage has also knocked the phones out, which could cause other complications. Dispatchers will still be able to communicate with drivers through the normal radio system. However, we are asking parents and students to be patient with us as we are working to make routes run as smooth as possible today." -- Krista Stockman FWCS Public Information Officer.

Because of a power outage at our transportation center, we will be unable to update our late bus status this morning, & phones are out. Dispatchers will communicate with drivers through the normal radio system. If your child’s bus is late, please be patient. We’ll be there soon. — FWCS (@FtWayneCommSkls) April 18, 2019

Indiana Michigan Power's outage website listed the estimated time of power restoration as 8:30 a.m. Thursday.



