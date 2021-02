ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) More than 4,500 NIPSCO customers are without power according to the utility’s website.

An email alert Friday afternoon from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office indicated NIPSCO is in the process of trying to restore power, however the outage may last for an extended period of time. Residents are asked to not call 911 with outage related questions.

It’s not known what caused the outage.