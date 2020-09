FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Around 2,000 I&M customers are without power as the result of an outage in northeast Fort Wayne.

WANE 15 is working to find out what caused the outage. The I&M outage map puts the estimated time of restoration for 2:30 p.m. The outage was first reported at 9:44 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.