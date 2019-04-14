Pottery event to leave handprint on Mother's hearts

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio at 7605 Coldwater Road is shown.

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio at 7605 Coldwater Road is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Mother's Day is May 12. If you're looking to make a homemade gift, now is the time to start! Here's an event that is sure to leave a handprint on a mother's heart.'

Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio is holding a Mother's Day Handprint Event. There are four class times, but only one class left! The 6:30 class still has spots.

You can check out their website to sign up here.

Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio is located at 7605 Coldwater Road.

If you miss this event, another Spring event they have coming up this week includes "Spring Tulip Mug Painting" on Tuesday.