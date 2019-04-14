Local News

Pottery event to leave handprint on Mother's hearts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Mother's Day is May 12. If you're looking to make a homemade gift, now is the time to start! Here's an event that is sure to leave a handprint on a mother's heart.'

Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio is holding a Mother's Day Handprint Event. There are four class times, but only one class left! The 6:30 class still has spots.

Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio is located at 7605 Coldwater Road. 

If you miss this event, another Spring event they have coming up this week includes "Spring Tulip Mug Painting" on Tuesday.

 

