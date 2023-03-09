FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A number of potholes have appeared along Apple Glen Boulevard near the Jefferson Pointe shopping center recently, resulting in one driver getting a flat tire.

Cody Sharpe said his wife, Taylor, was driving along Apple Glen Boulevard when she drove through a pothole and her car’s tire immediately went flat.

He said his wife had to call for service and resulted in her paying $120 for a new tire.

“These potholes were pretty deep and we saw more of them in the area,” Sharpe said.

He and his wife attempted to contact the management staff at Jefferson Pointe to report the potholes, but were not able to get in touch with anyone.

“We called them multiple times and never got any answer, it seems like to us they don’t want to do anything about them,” he said.

In response, Jefferson Pointe said “we are aware of the potholes that have recently developed and we are working diligently to resolve the issue. While we’re coordinating repairs with a permanent patch and expect that to be completed in the next few weeks, we have temporarily filled each pothole in the meantime.”