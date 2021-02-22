Pothole season looms as the thaw begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It happens every spring, as the temperatures warm and the snow melts, potholes big and small form on area roads. The city of Fort Wayne Public Works Street Division is in charge of snow removal and also works to repair potholes as they form.

While snow and ice removal remain a priority, city crews are already on pothole patrol.

“The transition starts pretty fast. In fact, we have some crews today who are doing patching of potholes,” said John Perlich, spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne, “So we’ve had the start of that with a very mild winter where our crews were able to work on other tasks. But as you know and viewers know, the month of February has been pretty difficult for our crews with the amount of snow and ice that we’ve had. Now that we are getting into a warming trend, they will be active in filling potholes”

This month the city has had eight calls for pothole repairs this month. They expect those numbers to climb as we start to thaw out this week.

You can report potholes by calling 3-1-1 or by visiting the City of Fort Wayne website.

Sierra will have continuing coverage tomorrow with INDOT’s response to potholes.